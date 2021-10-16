Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $737.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $620.00 to $737.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $640.74.

NFLX stock opened at $628.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $580.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

