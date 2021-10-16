Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,007 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $53,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after acquiring an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBI opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.