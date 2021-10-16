Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $64.23 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,862 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $64,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after acquiring an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of WY stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.