Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of V.F. worth $51,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.55 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

