Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 15,056 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,056 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.22% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $66,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

OLLI stock opened at $66.11 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,891 shares of company stock worth $3,597,601. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

