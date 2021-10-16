Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 50,105 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,105 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $50,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INVH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.