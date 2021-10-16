Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

