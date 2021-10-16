Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

