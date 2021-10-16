Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NEM opened at $57.03 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,116,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

