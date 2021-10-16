News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,220 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in News were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 103.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

