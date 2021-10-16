NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. NEXT has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.06.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

