Niftyx Protocol Hits Market Cap of $11.75 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $11.75 million and $127,173.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.