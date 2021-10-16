NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $172.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

