Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
About Nitches
