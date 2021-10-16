Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NICH remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

About Nitches

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

