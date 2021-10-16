Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €105.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €103.72 ($122.03).

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 opened at €90.24 ($106.16) on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of €85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.