Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,510,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,075,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of CCI traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.85. 2,276,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $188.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

