Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,691,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95,426 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $692,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $112.16. 1,666,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

