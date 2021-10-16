Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,087 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,297,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44,087 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $892,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,606,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.33 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.