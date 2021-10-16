Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,140,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,689 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,219,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 45,052 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 196,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,972,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $4.46 on Friday, reaching $212.98. 1,747,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average of $200.37. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.59 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.