Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 87.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 243.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.8% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $396.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.88 and a 200-day moving average of $361.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

