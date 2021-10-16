Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $269,671,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

