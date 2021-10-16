NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of NovoCure worth $51,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after acquiring an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,149 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,243.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $108.31 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.24.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $25,019.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.