Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.
In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 194,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,193. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
