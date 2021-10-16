Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,889.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 194,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,193. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.