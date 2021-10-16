Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after buying an additional 60,196 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.