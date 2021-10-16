NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.42 and traded as high as C$5.93. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 761,772 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

