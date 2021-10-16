NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.22.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.62. 22,699,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,327,145. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The firm has a market cap of $544.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

