Oil-Dri Co. of America to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:ODC)

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

NYSE:ODC opened at $35.27 on Friday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $261.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

