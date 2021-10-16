Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $259.35 and last traded at $259.35. 25,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,682,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.56.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $852,459.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

