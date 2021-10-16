OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 9,469 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RFEM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $69.71 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $78.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.