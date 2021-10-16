OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,152 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,529,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 14,425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,490 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.36.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.