OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

