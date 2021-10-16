OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,779 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 56.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

