OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mitek Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 261,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 71,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.50. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

