OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 4,545 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 70.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February alerts:

NYSEARCA BFEB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.