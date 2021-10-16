OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OMVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

