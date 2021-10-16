Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post sales of $40,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $60,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full year sales of $220,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONTX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 352,312 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONTX remained flat at $$3.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 422,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,045. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

