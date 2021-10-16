Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Up 90.1% in September

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the September 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 778,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:ONTX remained flat at $$3.67 on Friday. 422,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,045. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.89. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

