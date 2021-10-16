Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $265.45 Million Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,371,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,445,000. Stem comprises approximately 3.3% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.06% of Stem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth $354,799,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $188,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $50,957,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $25,695,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter valued at $15,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.06. 1,311,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,992. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

