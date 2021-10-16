Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,291,626 shares of company stock valued at $43,846,642 in the last 90 days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

