Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $18.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.06.

Shares of DFS opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

