Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Up 63.4% in September

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 126,603 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

