Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Million

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post $5.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.62 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $2.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $13.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.49 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,799,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,837,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 205,326 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 4,081,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $9,921,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

ORTX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

