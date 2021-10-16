O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $597.96.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ORLY opened at $628.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $571.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $633.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,879 shares of company stock valued at $46,342,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,140,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

