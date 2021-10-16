Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of OROXF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
