Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OROXF remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393. Orosur Mining has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Orosur Mining Company Profile

Orosur Mining Inc engages in the production, development and exploration of gold in South America. Its projects include the Anza project in Columbia and San Gregorio Gold project in Uruguay. The company was founded on April 30, 1989 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

