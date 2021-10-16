Ossiam Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ossiam reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 25.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,530,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $246.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

