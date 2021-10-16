Ossiam Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 662.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,563.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,192.14 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,776.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,594.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,911.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

