Ossiam Purchases 1,344 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Gartner were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,628,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total value of $609,162.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $311.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.86 and a 12-month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

