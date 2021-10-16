Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,100 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 115,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,861.0 days.

OTCMKTS OSUKF opened at $52.13 on Friday. Otsuka has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $53.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

