Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 210.1% from the September 15th total of 493,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OWLT stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43. Owlet has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $11.56.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OWLT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

