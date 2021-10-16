Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wabash National by 14.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 163,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wabash National by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 165,475 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 321,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,560. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $790.14 million, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on WNC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

